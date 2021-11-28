Kurla rape and murder: Premeditated attack; victim was hit with hammer, stabbed 6 times, say cops

The Vinoba Bhave police, which is investigating the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman in Kurla, have said in their remand application that the two accused, who were arrested on Saturday night, had pre-planned the brutal and heinous act.

On Thursday evening, a partially decomposed body of a young woman was found by three teenagers, at a vacant building in Vinoba Bhave Nagar. The preliminary probe had revealed that the woman was raped before being killed.

Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok of zone 5 said the arrested accused had carried a knife and hammer, which were used to kill the victim. It was a premeditated attack. Both the accused, slit the throat of the 18-year-old, smashed her skull with a hammer and then stabbed her 26 times in her abdomen and chest, which resulted in her death.

The arrested accused are identified as Rehan, 19, and Faisal Ansari, 19. Both were produced in court and are remanded in police custody till December 6. Rehan lives in the Govandi area where the victim stayed with her family, while Faisal is a resident of Bharat Nagar in Kurla (West).

“The initial task for us was to identify the body. We circulated the victim’s picture in all the police stations across the city to find out if any missing complaint was registered. It was found that a missing complaint was registered in Deonar police station on November 23. The description of the missing girl and the murdered woman was almost the same. Missing girl’s parents were called and they identified the victim and her clothes,” added Ashok.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Pawar of the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station said, “Once the victim was identified, we started questioning the relatives and people known to the victim. We zeroed in on Rehan and as the location of Faisal matched with Rehan, he was also taken into custody. After interrogating them together, they confessed to the crime. Hammer was recovered from Faisal’s residence and the knife is still missing, which they claim had been thrown in a nullah, near Faisal’s residence.”

As per the statement given by the accused, Rehan and the victim knew each other for over two years and the victim was forcing him to marry her. He then hatched a plan with Faisal to kill her. Rehan called her on November 23 under the pretext of discussing their marriage plan. The duo took her on the 13th floor of a vacant building and killed her, said Ashok.

“The accused then fled from there. The accused were found hiding at Faisal’s residence and were arrested under the charges of murder, rape and destruction of evidence” he added.