Kurla woman gang-raped, attacked with knife, private parts burned with cigarettes

Mumbai: A case was register against three persons for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman at knife-point and burning her private parts with cigarette butts.

As per the FIR, the suspects have been identified as Bablu, Wasim and Munna.

According to the police, the survivor alleged in her complaint that on November 30 around 5am when she was sleeping in her house, someone knocked on the door. When she opened the door no one was outside, but the moment she turned to close it, three people barged into the house.

One of the accused, who was carrying a knife, pushed the woman on the floor. He slashed her on the chest, hand and inflicted burn injuries on her private parts with cigarettes. The trio then sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her, she said.

The woman approached the Kurla police and her statement was recorded. She was admitted to Bhabha Hospital for two days, said a police officer.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under the sections 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, said deputy commissioner of police, Manoj Patil.

The police said the accused have not been arrested yet as they are verifying the allegations and gathering evidence. “We have contacted the doctor to get a medical report regarding her allegations about the injuries on her body,” an officer of the Kurla police station, who is part of the investigation, said.

