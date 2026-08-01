KV teaching post aspirants launch drive after result delay

Mumbai: Lakhs of applicants from across the country who sat for entrance exams for 23,029 teaching and non-teaching posts in schools run by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathna (KVS) have launched an online campaign targeting the government for the delay in announcing the results.

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They say more than four months have passed since the examinations were conducted, but there has been no announcement on the final results or the next stages of recruitment. Their campaign, they say, comes on the back of a year-long recruitment process.

The central government-funded KVS runs 1353 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 661 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS) which are residential schools, while the National Education Society for Tribal Students runs 485 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). There have been 23,029 teaching and non-teaching positions vacant in these schools for the last several years. The last recruitment was done in 2015. Vacancies in KVS and NVS also include 987 posts for special teachers, appointments for which were assured by the Centre in 2024 in the Delhi High Court.

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{{^usCountry}} In December 2025 and January of 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is the nodal agency for these recruitments conducted what is called Tier-I exam which is a basic online screening test. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the Tier-I examination, the results for which were declared on January 31 and February 28 in which 8.5 lakh candidates made the cut for KVS and NVS positions while data for EMRS candidates is not available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In December 2025 and January of 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is the nodal agency for these recruitments conducted what is called Tier-I exam which is a basic online screening test. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the Tier-I examination, the results for which were declared on January 31 and February 28 in which 8.5 lakh candidates made the cut for KVS and NVS positions while data for EMRS candidates is not available. {{/usCountry}}

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Between March 22 and March 31 this year, CBSE conducted the advanced subject knowledge tests known as Tier-II exam. In May, CBSE released the answer key for objections. This was handled by a third party, Coempt Eduteck Private Limited which had earlier scanned CBSE class X and XII answer sheets. “When I went to the CBSE headquarter in Delhi to enquire about the Tier-II results, officials there told me that there was some glitch in result processing and that Coempt would be resolving it,” one of the candidates told HT. He refused to go on record as at present he works as a temporary teacher in a CBSE-affiliated school in Mumbai.

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Candidates say that despite a gap of four months there has been no further communication regarding the declaration of results, merit lists, interviews, skill tests, or document verification. A M Saini, who works as teacher in a government school on a clock-hour basis (CHB) in Mumbai, and who is one of the candidates for KVS, said, “The delay has left us uncertain about our future plans. I postponed joining other jobs or making career decisions because I was waiting for the recruitment process to be completed.”

Saini further stated that there is a shortage of teachers across schools under KVS. To fill the learning gap, most school managements have appointed teachers on CHB or on a contract basis.

Kiran Shelar, another candidate from Mumbai who applied for NVS, said, “We prepared for a year and cleared the first stage before appearing for Tier 2. We are not asking for any special treatment, we only want the authorities to share a timeline for the results.” They say that the academic year for students in these schools is also being impacted on account of shortfall of teachers.

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Earlier this week, these candidates launched a massive social media campaign demanding the declaration of results of the Tier-II exam and the completion of the recruitment process. A few of them have even got together to launch a pressure group called the EMRS, KVS, NVS Janata Party and threatened a public protest if the results are not declared soon.

In addition, a Delhi lawyer, Ashok Agarwal, has sent a legal notice to the Commissioners of KVS and NVS and the Chairperson of CBSE over the delay in the recruitment process. In the notice, he referred to a 2024 Delhi High Court order and alleged that the authorities were not complying with the court’s directions on recruitment.

The notice refers to a petition filed in 2024 by the Social Jurist, a civil rights group, seeking the appointment of special teachers in KVS schools. In its judgment dated August 8, 2024, the Delhi High Court had noted that the Ministry of Finance had approved 987 posts for special teachers and that their recruitment process would be completed within six months.

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These 987 posts were included in the 2025 recruitment advertisement, but no appointments have been made so far. “This is a clear case of contempt of the August 8 High Court order. It has now been nearly two years since the order was passed, yet no appointments have been made in the schools,” said Agarwal, who has given the authorities time until Saturday to declare the results, failing which he said he would file a contempt petition before the Delhi High Court.

When contacted, an official from education ministry told HT: “The Tier-II exam comprised both objective and descriptive components. More than 2.1 lakh descriptive answer books are required to be evaluated. As this is a large-scale, multi-post recruitment exercise, comprehensive post-examination scrutiny and validation alongwith evaluation are essential before finalisation of the results. CBSE is following the prescribed process and undertaking all necessary checks to ensure accuracy and transparency. The process is being completed on priority so that the results may be declared at the earliest, while fully adhering to due process.”