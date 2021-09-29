Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Landslide reported in Ulhasnagar; residents rescued by locals, fire brigade officials
mumbai news

Landslide reported in Ulhasnagar; residents rescued by locals, fire brigade officials

Landslide was reported at Shivaji Garden in Dhobi Ghat, Ulhasnagar 1 on Wednesday morning. Two of the residents stuck inside the house were rescued and safely evacuated. No injury or casualty was reported
By Sajana Nambiar, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Landslide occurred in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday as a portion of a safety wall subsided on three houses. The residents were rescued. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)

A landslide was reported at Shivaji Garden, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Dhobi Ghat in Ulhasnagar 1 on Wednesday morning. A portion of a safety wall subsided on three houses. Two of the residents stuck inside the house were safely evacuated by the locals and Ulhasnagar fire brigade. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

A team of fire brigade reached the spot and initiated the rescue operations.

“The continuous downpour has led to the landslide in the area. A part of the safety wall subsided, further risking three homes nearby. As per the locals, around 10-12 people lived in the houses,” said Yuvraj Bhadane, PRO, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

“Two of them were stuck inside the homes. The locals and our fire brigade team reached on time and rescued them too. The evacuation was carried out as a part of precautionary measure, Bhadane added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 2.5 million vaccine doses administered in Mumbai in September, highest so far

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to miss deadline, 1st phase between Surat-Bilimora to open in 2026

Case of extortion against Param Bir Singh: Court grants bail to Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain

Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP