Sudhir More case: Lawyer booked for abetment to suicide seeks pre-arrest bail

MUMBAI: The lawyer booked for abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhir More has approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. More was found dead on railway tracks between Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar railway stations late in the night on August 31.

During investigation, Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) found that advocate Nilima Chavan and More knew each other for around six to seven years and in the last few months she mentally harassed him. Even on the day of the incident, she had called More around 25 times and several of the calls lasted for over five minutes.

Police officials said the call details record showed that a few minutes before the incident, the advocate had made calls to More and spoken to him even as he was heading towards railway tracks to kill himself.

While walking on the railway track from the Ghatkopar railway station towards Kurla, More disconnected the call. He was hit by a CSMT bound train around 11:30pm, said a police officer who is part of the probe.

The GRP has summoned one more woman, who lives in Vikhroli, to record her statement. They expect her to provide some leads in the matter and shed light on the reason behind More taking the extreme step.

The Kurla GRP had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with More’s death, which was converted into an abetment to suicide case after More’s son Samar gave a statement to the police, blaming the advocate for the death of his father.

The incident took place around 11.30pm, following which the motorman informed the railway control. The GRP staff and station manager of the Kurla railway station rushed to the spot and recovered More’s body and sent it to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

Police found More’s mobile phone in his pocket and while trying to ascertain his identity. They received a call on the phone from the brother of the deceased and thus his identity was confirmed. No suicide note has been found during the investigation. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family, the officer added.

Sudhir More was a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Ghatkopar-Vikhroli area and was a former corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was also working as the Shiv Sena coordinator for Ratnagiri district.

In 2014, More had contested assembly elections from Ghatkopar West but lost to BJP’s Ram Kadam. More had also worked as Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh (divisional chief) for Mumbai North-East.

