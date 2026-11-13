Liftman’s death, fires prompt fresh demand for long-pending fire station in Andheri

The death of a liftman on Saturday due to a fire at the Runwal Elegante building in Andheri West has brought the focus back on a proposed fire station at Chitrakoot ground in Ambivli, which has been pending for nearly 35 years. While the ground is spread over a vast area and houses synthetic turfs for sports and bill boards, around 1.5 acres of it was reserved for a fire station in 1991. (ANI/ Representational)

On Thursday, Andheri West MLA and BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam wrote to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, urging the civic body to expedite construction of the proposed fire station. Satam referred to recent fires that had exposed the area’s vulnerability and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to either reclaim the land reserved for the facility, which was allotted to Shah Construction, or compel the developer to construct the fire station and hand it over to the civic body.

Fires stations in the neighbourhood While the ground is spread over a vast area and houses synthetic turfs for sports and bill boards, around 1.5 acres of it was reserved for a fire station in 1991. A portion of the ground including the area reserved for a fire station was leased by the revenue and forest departments to Shah Construction, which was supposed to develop a fire station under AR (Accommodation Reservation) scheme and hand it over to the BMC. Development permission for the fire station was granted in 2023, but it expired in 2025, when it was validated again, subject to submission of bank guarantees worth around ₹1.3 crore.

Currently, the fire stations which serve the Andheri-Lokhandwala belt are located in Vile Parle and Goregaon, and fire tenders can take 45 minutes or longer to reach some parts of the area, particularly amid traffic congestion.

Residents said the spate of fires during Diwali had made the need for a dedicated fire station more pronounced.

“The alarming number of fires reported in the last couple of days has once again demonstrated how vulnerable this densely populated area is. One life has already been lost. Had there been a fire station closer to the locality, perhaps the death could have been prevented,” said Dhaval Shah from the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA).