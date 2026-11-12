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Fire breaks out at Ganesh Naik’s official bungalow

Naik and his family live in Navi Mumbai and were not in the 2,668-sq ft bungalow called ‘Pawangad’ when the fire broke out. Only a few employees were present and none was injured.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:32:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: A fire broke out at the official residence of state forest minister Ganesh Naik at 11.43 am on Wednesday, sending large clouds of smoke into the air in the high-security area at Nariman Point, where the state secretariat and state legislature are also located.

Mumbai, India. Nov 11, 2026 - A major fire broke out at Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's official residence, the Pavangad Bungalow near Mantralaya in South Mumbai, India. Nov 11, 2026. (Photo by HT) (Raju Shinde)
Mumbai, India. Nov 11, 2026 - A major fire broke out at Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's official residence, the Pavangad Bungalow near Mantralaya in South Mumbai, India. Nov 11, 2026. (Photo by HT) (Raju Shinde)

The fire department says a short-circuit in the air-conditioning system is suspected to have triggered the Level I fire, which was extinguished in an hour.

Naik and his family live in Navi Mumbai and were not in the 2,668-sq ft bungalow called ‘Pawangad’ when the fire broke out. Only a few employees were present and none was injured.

Around seven fire engines, water tankers and quick response vehicles – compact, minivan-sized vehicles with 500-litre water tanks – were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control.

The state public works department, which maintains the ministers’ bungalows, will prepare a report on the damage caused by the blaze. The state government has allotted 19 bungalows to its ministers opposite Mantralaya, the state secretariat, and 19 others at Malabar Hill.

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