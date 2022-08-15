Loan app: Malad typist claims to have got threat calls from Nepal, Bangladesh

Police have registered a case after a 34-year-old typist from Malad East alleged that he received calls from Nepal and Bangladesh, threatening him to post his morphed photographs on social media if he failed to repay the loan money which he had not even applied for. The man also claimed that his morphed photos had been sent to the people on his phone contact list from two numbers - 880-1815309879 (Bangladesh) and 977-9880176174 (Nepal).

According to the complainant, he had been browsing for loan apps on Google Play and came across “Rupeeway”. After downloading the app and uploading the details like Aadhaar, PAN, and his photograph, he applied for a loan of ₹2,000. He then received ₹1,200 in his account and a few days later he cleared the loan. He applied for another five times between June 29 and July 12, and repaid the entire loan money by July 27.

On August 1, ₹11,400 was credited to his account without him applying for a loan, the typist said in the complaint. The recovery agents then called from the two foreign phone numbers and asked him to repay ₹15,000. When he said that the money was credited without his knowledge, the people on his contact list began to get threat calls.

“We have asked for the internet protocol addresses and the call detail record to trace the locations of the callers using the numbers - 880-1815309879 and 977-9880176174,” an officer from Kurar police station said.

The threat calls from Nepal and Bangladesh indicated that in spite of closing down several fraud apps, they were still available in different names, the police officer said.

Police on Saturday booked unidentified persons under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult to prevent breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66(C) (identity theft) and 66(D) (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

In another case registered at Kurar police station on Sunday, a 37-year-old woman from Malad East claimed that her morphed videos were sent to her friends and relatives and she received multiple threat calls despite repaying the entire loan sum she had taken through apps like Easy Loan, Get Cash, Super Casho at least four times of ₹4,000 each.

The woman, who works as a nurse in a civic hospital, told police that on August 11 she received a call threatening her to pay the loan amount or her morphed photos would be shared with those on her contact list. On August 13, she received a copy of her contact list from the loan app agent. When she did not respond, her morphed videos were released, she said in her complaint.

Since May, the Kurar police have registered 10 cases related to fake loan apps after a 34-year-old man died by suicide as he was harassed by recovery agents though he had not taken any loan. Besides, two cases each have been registered at BKC cyber police station and Meghwadi police station whereas Bandra, Borivali, Byculla, Charkop, Chunabhatti, Dahisar, Ghatkopar, Goregaon, Govandi, MIDC, Oshiwara, Parksite, Powai, Samta Nagar, and Vikhroli police stations have registered one case each.

After the cyber police busted a gang and arrested 18 people for extorting money through fraud loan apps, they had sent a request to Google to block 106 such apps.