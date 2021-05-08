Local gangster disguises as woman in Navi Mumbai, held

The Mankhurd police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old local gangster while he disguised as a woman in Navi Mumbai. Police nabbed him after a chase of over three kilometres.

The accused identified as Manikandan alias Shambhu Kuttan, was residing at Juhu Gaon in Navi Mumbai and was wanted in more than 23 cases in Mumbai.

According to police, Manikandan had been absconding after a theft case was registered against him on April 8. Sub-inspector Sandeep Rahane said that he changed his mobile number every 15 days, which made it difficult to track him.

On Wednesday, however, Rahane received a tip-off about Manikandan residing in Vashi.

“We immediately informed the Vashi police and laid a trap near his residence at Juhu Gaon,” said Rahane. However, just before a police team reached the spot, Manikandan was alerted by his informers about the police search.

“Manikandan then dressed as a woman jumped off the roof of his building and began fleeing. We already knew about his disguises, so we kept a watch and chased him,” added Rahane. After a chase of over three kilometres, the police were able to intercept Manikandan and arrest him.

Sub-inspector Dattaray Malvekar, who was also a part of the team said, “After committing the crime Manikandan would return to the scene or nearby area dressed as a woman or a sadhu or any of the disguises to meet his informer or keep a watch on the police,” said Malvekar.

After the arrest of Manikandan, the police are now trying to find out how many more crimes has he committed and his other disguises.

Prakash Chougule, senior police inspector of Mankhurd police station said that there are several crimes registered against Manikandan. He has been booked for threatening, assault, kidnapping and attempt to murder in police stations across the city. Manikandan has been externed from the city twice since 2007.