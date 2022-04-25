Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. “The state government does not want any communal disturbance in the state and has sought cooperation from all the parties. By holding the meeting, the state government wants to prepare the ground for stern action against the parties and leaders in case communal tension is created on the issue,” said the official, requesting anonymity. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who has threatened agitation over loudspeaker use at mosques, will not attend the meeting.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory. “Putting up loudspeakers at religious places or their removal is not the job of the state government. The management of the religious places should ensure that the set rules, laws, and the government orders are adhered to while using the loudspeakers,” he said. Patil said detailed guidelines on loudspeaker use will be issued after meetings with political parties and religious leaders.

The government convened the all-party meeting to build consensus over its proposed move to make prior permission mandatory for loudspeaker use at religious sites. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is among those expected to attend the meeting.

