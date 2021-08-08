Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / LPG tank leakage at Kasturba Hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade to submit report on Monday
mumbai news

LPG tank leakage at Kasturba Hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade to submit report on Monday

The hospital administration is also checking CCTV footage to determine whether the incident was due to mischief or accidental
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:30 PM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Mumbai fire brigade will submit a detailed report regarding the LPG tank leak incident at Kasturba Hospital, on Monday. At 11.10am on Saturday, LPG tank in building 148 with a capacity of 10 metric tons began to leak. As a precautionary measure, the hospital administration moved 58 patients including 20 Covid-19 patients and 19 members of the hospital staff to an adjoining building. Four MT of LPG remaining in the tank was immediately shifted into a tanker.

The hospital administration is also checking CCTV footage to determine whether the incident was due to mischief or accidental.

All patients who were moved out on Saturday were moved back into the ward on Sunday. No injuries were reported in Saturday’s incident.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the civic public health department said, “The patients who were shifted out were moved back into the ward on Sunday. I have asked the hospital administration to check any available CCTV footage to determine the cause of the leakage.”

Covid-19 RT-PCR testing at Kasturba Hospital will continue routinely on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP