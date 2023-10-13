Lucky escape for family after Metro slab falls near 2-wheeler

MUMBAI: A music composer, his wife, and child had a narrow escape when a concrete slab from a metro rail construction site fell near their two-wheeler on Wednesday night in Bhayandar. The incident occurred near Maxus Mall when the complainant, Dilpreet Sethi, 38, resident of Vinay Nagar, Mira Road East, was returning home around 8:30pm on his scooter with his wife and eight-year-old son. While passing under the Metro rail construction site, a heavy slab of the pillar fell next to their two-wheeler, said police sources. The family was not hurt, but they were covered in cement.

A concrete slab fell from ongoing metro rail construction site in Bhayandar. (Azim Tamboli)

“It was a narrow escape. I told the police about what happened, and they registered a complaint,” said Sethi, who was still in a state of shock.

Sethi, in his complaint, stated that the metro contractor had not taken adequate safety precautions, due to which his, his wife’s, and his child’s life was in danger.

MB Patil, senior police inspector of Bhayander police station, said that although Sethi and his family were not hurt, their two-wheeler and the three were covered in cement and other construction materials. “They could have been killed if they were directly under the slab,” said Patil.

A case has been registered under section 336 (endangering the lives of human beings) of the Indian Penal Code against the site supervisor and engineer at the site where J Kumar company is constructing a metro line. “We are recording the statements of the Sethi family and are also trying to find out the names of the supervisor and engineer who are responsible for not taking adequate safety measures on the site,” added Patil.

