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Machan census conducted at Pench, Umred Paoni Karhandla; reveals rich presence of wildlife

Machan census conducted at Pench, Umred Paoni Karhandla; reveals rich presence of wildlife

Published on: May 04, 2026 02:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, The 'machan census' on waterholes in Pench Tiger Reserve and Umred Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has revealed rich presence of wildlife, officials said on Monday.

Machan census conducted at Pench, Umred Paoni Karhandla; reveals rich presence of wildlife

The census, for which 76 machans were established in selected ranges with a combined capacity to accommodate 120 volunteers, was held on Buddha Purnima on May 1, they added.

"This large-scale exercise was systematically carried out to assess herbivore presence and overall forest health. The volunteers were involved in two buffer ranges of Pench Tiger Reserve and all ranges of UPK Sanctuary, ensuring both community engagement and scientific data collection," a press release from the office of deputy director Pench Tiger Reserve Maharashtra said.

In the core ranges of Pench Tiger Reserve, the machans were occupied exclusively by trained forest staff, maintaining the integrity and precision of observations in ecologically sensitive zones, it said.

"A total of 2,764 wildlife sightings were recorded across the reserve. Herbivores dominated the observations, indicating a strong prey base essential for sustaining large carnivores. Similarly, significant presence of omnivores and primates, especially monkeys and wild boar, was recorded across both core and buffer areas," the release informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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