Nagpur, The 'machan census' on waterholes in Pench Tiger Reserve and Umred Paoni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary has revealed rich presence of wildlife, officials said on Monday.

Machan census conducted at Pench, Umred Paoni Karhandla; reveals rich presence of wildlife

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The census, for which 76 machans were established in selected ranges with a combined capacity to accommodate 120 volunteers, was held on Buddha Purnima on May 1, they added.

"This large-scale exercise was systematically carried out to assess herbivore presence and overall forest health. The volunteers were involved in two buffer ranges of Pench Tiger Reserve and all ranges of UPK Sanctuary, ensuring both community engagement and scientific data collection," a press release from the office of deputy director Pench Tiger Reserve Maharashtra said.

In the core ranges of Pench Tiger Reserve, the machans were occupied exclusively by trained forest staff, maintaining the integrity and precision of observations in ecologically sensitive zones, it said.

"A total of 2,764 wildlife sightings were recorded across the reserve. Herbivores dominated the observations, indicating a strong prey base essential for sustaining large carnivores. Similarly, significant presence of omnivores and primates, especially monkeys and wild boar, was recorded across both core and buffer areas," the release informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Bird diversity was well represented with species like peacock, eagle, owl, and jungle fowl observed near water sources, while carnivore sightings reflected a stable predator population, with 11 sightings of tiger, 18 sightings of leopard and 40 plus sightings of wild dog, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bird diversity was well represented with species like peacock, eagle, owl, and jungle fowl observed near water sources, while carnivore sightings reflected a stable predator population, with 11 sightings of tiger, 18 sightings of leopard and 40 plus sightings of wild dog, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The presence of small carnivores such as civet cats, mongoose, jackal, and fox was also recorded. Strong presence of major herbivores was recorded, including 1000 plus sightings of spotted deer / chital and 425 plus sightings of sambar. There were about 500 plus sightings of gaur . Oher notable wildlife sightings were of nilgai, wild boar, sloth bear, barking deer, porcupine, pangolin, honey badger, palm civet, and reptiles like python and monitor lizard," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The presence of small carnivores such as civet cats, mongoose, jackal, and fox was also recorded. Strong presence of major herbivores was recorded, including 1000 plus sightings of spotted deer / chital and 425 plus sightings of sambar. There were about 500 plus sightings of gaur . Oher notable wildlife sightings were of nilgai, wild boar, sloth bear, barking deer, porcupine, pangolin, honey badger, palm civet, and reptiles like python and monitor lizard," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Significant sightings of Indian peafowl along with eagle, owl, and jungle fowl indicate a thriving bird population, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Significant sightings of Indian peafowl along with eagle, owl, and jungle fowl indicate a thriving bird population, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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