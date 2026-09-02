Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday launched MahaBhumi Stack, a citizen-centric digital platform that provides seamless access to all land records and related services at the click of a button. The platform is aimed at making property transactions more transparent and facilitating investment and economic growth in the state while curbing land-related fraud and property transactions.

Maha launches all-in-one platform for land records access

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched the portal after a cabinet meeting, described MahaBhumi Stack as a significant step forward in Maharashtra’s land and revenue reforms.

“The initiative is aligned with the government’s broader Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business agenda. I urge the revenue department to ensure that the platform is used effectively and encourage citizens to make use of the services,” Fadnavis said.

Developed by the state revenue department, MahaBhumi Stack brings together 10 major categories of land-related services under a single digital gateway. The platform is linked to a vast repository of land records, including more than 35 million 7/12 and 8A extracts, over 15 million land maps and property cards; and nearly 400 million scanned mutation records, old property registration documents and updated status of revenue court cases.

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{{^usCountry}} Accessible at https://mahabhumi.gov.in/, the platform seeks to end dependence on multiple, fragmented government portals for land-related information, such as Mahabhulekh, Mahabhunakasha and IDRS which need to be accessed at different stages of buying or selling land and verifying land records. It also eliminates the need to visit multiple government offices to access these records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accessible at https://mahabhumi.gov.in/, the platform seeks to end dependence on multiple, fragmented government portals for land-related information, such as Mahabhulekh, Mahabhunakasha and IDRS which need to be accessed at different stages of buying or selling land and verifying land records. It also eliminates the need to visit multiple government offices to access these records. {{/usCountry}}

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The platform enables citizens to retrieve and view all details about a specific land parcel by keying in the survey or group number in rural areas and the CTS or city survey number in urban areas. Information accessible via the platform includes current occupants of a land parcel, rights recorded in the 7/12 extract, complete history of mutations, registered transaction references, survey and measurement details, and village maps.

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State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that MahaBhumi Stack would go a long way in curbing middlemen and land fraud, while reducing citizens’ dependence on intermediaries.

“Under the new system, prospective buyers will be able to check land records themselves on their mobile phones, including who currently holds rights over a land parcel, whether there are encumbrances and whether there are ongoing legal proceedings,” Bawankule said. “After this, no one will be able to grab or usurp government land or make bogus registrations.”