NAGPUR: The Nagpur rural police have registered cases of rape, harassment and intimidation against a police constable, who serves as the personal bodyguard to minister of state for finance, labour, planning, agriculture, and law and justice Ashish Jaiswal. The constable, Ajay Salame, 38, is currently absconding, and authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest him. He was suspended on Friday.

Maha min’s bodyguard booked for rape, harassment

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Anil Maske, the additional superintendent of police for Nagpur district, said that the FIRs were registered on Thursday based on separate complaints filed by a 32-year-old widowed mother of two and the constable’s 35-year-old wife.

In her complaint, the widow alleged that Salame had established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. The relationship however soured after Salame’s wife intervened, leading the complainant to end contact with him. In response, Salame allegedly threatened to circulate her private photographs and videos, and issued death threats to her and her family. She also named several of Salame’s relatives as co-accused for issuing threats.

In a parallel development, Salame’s wife filed a separate complaint at the Ramtek police station, accusing him of physical and mental harassment.

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{{^usCountry}} Both women met separately with senior officials, including superintendent of police (Nagpur rural) Harsh A Poddar, expressing fear for their lives as Salame carries service firearms given his role as a bodyguard. Salame previously served as a bodyguard to another senior politician. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both women met separately with senior officials, including superintendent of police (Nagpur rural) Harsh A Poddar, expressing fear for their lives as Salame carries service firearms given his role as a bodyguard. Salame previously served as a bodyguard to another senior politician. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramtek police have initiated a probe into the allegations of rape, criminal intimidation, physical harassment, and extramarital misconduct. The accused Salame is absconding following the dual FIRs. The turn of events has created a major stir in local political circles.

Maske said that Salame was suspended on Friday and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him. “We are investigating the case further,” he added.