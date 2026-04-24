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Maha plans to plug springs feeding Lonar Crater Lake as water levels surge

The proposal, by the State Board for Wildlife’s standing committee, has been sent to the National Board for Wildlife for approval

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has proposed plugging the inflow from natural springs into Lonar Crater Lake, which has seen an alarming rise in water levels since last year’s monsoon. The proposal, by the State Board for Wildlife’s standing committee, has been sent to the National Board for Wildlife for approval, said officials aware of the developments.

A view of Lonar Crater - the only hypervelocity Natural impact crater in Basaltic Rock in the world. Photo by Girish Srivastava/HT 10-06-02

According to reports, continuous inflow from the four main springs around the lake is estimated to have raised the water level by 15-20 feet within a few months between late 2025 and early 2026. Several ancient temples around the crater rim have been partially or fully submerged, including the 1,200-year-old Kamalja Devi Temple.

Experts attribute the rise to a combination of heavy monsoon rainfall, groundwater changes due to deep borewell drilling, and reduced evaporation. Taking note of the situation, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently termed it an ecological and heritage crisis.

The issue was discussed at a State Board for Wildlife meeting in March, where officials warned that a continued rise in water levels could threaten the lake’s unique flora and fauna. Adarsha Reddy, field director at the Melghat Tiger Reserve, informed the standing committee that the Lonar Crater Development Committee has been constituted in compliance with the high court’s orders, according to the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with HT.

 
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