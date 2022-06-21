Sharad Pawar says third bid to bring down MVA govt, will find solution

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, on Tuesday said the current political crisis in Maharashtra is the attempt by the Opposition to pull down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state and a solution would soon be around.

Stating that there was no question of his party allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the veteran politician who had played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term.

He added the crisis is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, with whom the NCP and Congress shares a ruling alliance. "They will inform us after assessing situation," he added.

Regarding Sena leader Eknath Shinde who has remained untraceable along with some MLAs, Pawar said the latter never told them about his chief ministerial ambitions, while adding that he had not spoken to him at the moment.

“He has never conveyed to us that he wants to be CM...This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. We don't think there is any need for change in the government,” he said.

When asked the MLC election results, Pawar said cross voting happened in such polls and there was nothing new in that. “Will find a solution.”

