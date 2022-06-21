Maha turmoil LIVE: Sena delegation likely to visit Surat to meet Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: In a big setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, along with around 11 to 12 other MLAs went “out of reach” after Monday's legislative council elections. The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs. After the suspected cross-voting in the MLC poll, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting of all party MLAs on Tuesday noon.
The “missing” Shiv Sena MLAs are said to be camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat, say reports.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Sena delegation likely to go to Surat to meet Eknath Shinde
A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including a senior figure and close aide to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to go to Surat to meet Eknath Shinde.
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:20 PM IST
BJP's Narayan Rane hails Eknath Shinde's ‘move’
BJP's Narayan Rane on Tuesday wrote on Twitter: “Well done Eknathji, you have made the right decision at the right time, otherwise you would have been happy soon.”
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Sena's Sanjay Raut likely to skip opposition meet today
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut is likely to skip the opposition meeting to decide the president candidate today.
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi: Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told news agency ANI that Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi".
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Fadnavis reaches Delhi to meet Amit Shah
Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet union home minister Amit Shah amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra.
-
Jun 21, 2022 01:00 PM IST
We're minutely observing the turn of events: Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that they are “minutely observing the situation” in the state.
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on the political crisis
Let's not go into ifs and buts. The voting (MLC) took place only yesterday. Our majority (numbers) have gone down a little, it is a matter of concern: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan when asked if he can see the MVA losing numbers which will ultimately result in the toppling of the government. (ANI)
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Nana Patole slams BJP over political crisis in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'misuse of power' as the Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government battles a potential crisis. Read more
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of senior leaders
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of senior leaders amid reports Eknath Shinde is in BJP-ruled Gujarat and is 'out of touch'.
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:40 PM IST
We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat: Sanjay Raut
We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat now. We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Pawar Sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful: Sanjay Raut
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Sanjay Raut says ‘MLAs are in Surat’
I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave: Sanjay Raut
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Sanjay Raut addresses media
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed media over the political crisis in Maharashtra.
-
Jun 21, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Group of Shiv Sena MLAs go incommunicado
Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with some other MLAs has gone incommunicado, said reports - a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) witnessed a setback in the state Legislative Council polls.
