Home / India News / Maha turmoil LIVE: Sena delegation likely to visit Surat to meet Eknath Shinde
Live

Maha turmoil LIVE: Sena delegation likely to visit Surat to meet Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde along with some other MLAs go incommunicado - a day after Monday's legislative council elections in which MVA suffered a setback.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: In a big setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, along with around 11 to 12 other MLAs went “out of reach” after Monday's legislative council elections. The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs. After the suspected cross-voting in the MLC poll, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting of all party MLAs on Tuesday noon.

The “missing” Shiv Sena MLAs are said to be camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat, say reports. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    Sena  delegation likely to go to Surat to meet Eknath Shinde

    A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including a senior figure and close aide to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to go to Surat to meet Eknath Shinde.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:20 PM IST

    BJP's Narayan Rane hails Eknath Shinde's ‘move’

    BJP's Narayan Rane on Tuesday wrote on Twitter: “Well done Eknathji, you have made the right decision at the right time, otherwise you would have been happy soon.”

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:18 PM IST

    Sena's Sanjay Raut likely to skip opposition meet today

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut is likely to skip the opposition meeting to decide the president candidate today.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi: Chandrakant Patil

    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told news agency ANI that Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi".

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    Fadnavis reaches Delhi to meet Amit Shah

    Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet union home minister Amit Shah amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra.

  • Jun 21, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    We're minutely observing the turn of events: Chandrakant Patil

    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that they are “minutely observing the situation” in the state.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on the political crisis

    Let's not go into ifs and buts. The voting (MLC) took place only yesterday. Our majority (numbers) have gone down a little, it is a matter of concern: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan when asked if he can see the MVA losing numbers which will ultimately result in the toppling of the government. (ANI)

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:45 PM IST

    Nana Patole slams BJP over political crisis in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'misuse of power' as the Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government battles a potential crisis. Read more

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:41 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of senior leaders

    Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of senior leaders amid reports Eknath Shinde is in BJP-ruled Gujarat and is 'out of touch'.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat: Sanjay Raut

    We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat now. We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Pawar Sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful: Sanjay Raut 

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut says ‘MLAs are in Surat’

    I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave: Sanjay Raut

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut addresses media

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed media over the political crisis in Maharashtra.

  • Jun 21, 2022 12:26 PM IST

    Group of Shiv Sena MLAs go incommunicado

    Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with some other MLAs has gone incommunicado, said reports - a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) witnessed a setback in the state Legislative Council polls. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
india news

Human trafficking in Gulf: Bitter tales of 3 Kerala women rescued from Kuwait

Police on Sunday arrested a local agent named Ajumon who had put out advertisements and recruited some of these women as babysitters and part-time domestic workers
Representational image.
Representational image.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story
india news

'Ring is forming around Earth': PM Modi on International Yoga Day 2022

  • International Day of Yoga 2022 saw many new initiatives, including the ‘Guardian Ring’ program, a collaborative exercise between 75 countries and the United Nations.
International Yoga Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga at Mysuru Palace.
International Yoga Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga at Mysuru Palace.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKunal Gaurav
Close Story
india news

On jobs for Agniveers, Haryana joins list of BJP-ruled states; Congress hits out

Several other BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka earlier promised jobs for the recruits.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI Photo)(Amlan Paliwal)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI Photo)(Amlan Paliwal)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh step up attack on Agnipath: 'If anything good for BJP...'

  • Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav asked the BJP to ‘set an example’ by releasing the list of its members who are sending their children to the Agniveer scheme.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Afternoon brief: Jaish terrorist involved in cop's killing among 4 gunned down

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
aish terrorist who killed cop among 4 gunned down in J&amp;K(HT_PRINT)
aish terrorist who killed cop among 4 gunned down in J&K(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

New concept sketches share glimpse of upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

  • Hyundai has planned to reveal the Ioniq 6 electric vehicle later this month.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

RJD MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years RI in arms recovery case

Anant’s lawyer Sunil Kumar told HT that they will move Patna High Court and challenge the lower court’s order
The special court had found the RJD MLA guilty under the Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and IPC during the last hearing. (HT PHOTO.)
The special court had found the RJD MLA guilty under the Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and IPC during the last hearing. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar
Close Story
india news

Rahul Gandhi ‘harassed’ by ED for raising voice against BJP, Modi govt: Congress

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the Centre is trying to divert people’s attention from their “half-baked” Agnipath scheme
Congress workers protest against the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Congress workers protest against the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Maha turmoil LIVE: Sena delegation likely to visit Surat to meet Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde along with some other MLAs go incommunicado - a day after Monday's legislative council elections in which MVA suffered a setback.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

‘Agniveers' are about meritocracy and accountability, will officers follow suit?

The Ministry of External Affairs has recommended compulsory retirement of two senior IFS officers under clause 56 J of Fundamental Rules this month as the Modi government moves towards merit cum seniority not the other way around.
(L-R) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra; Home Minister Amit Shah; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File)
(L-R) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra; Home Minister Amit Shah; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
india news

On Yoga Day, ITBP troop practice yoga at over 14.5K feet in Himalayas | Videos

  • In a video tweeted by the ITBP handle, the ‘himveers’ or snow warriors of the armed forces were seen performing yoga asanas at the height of 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand.
International Yoga Day 2022: The image taken from a Twitter video shows the ITBP’s Himveers performing yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand.(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
International Yoga Day 2022: The image taken from a Twitter video shows the ITBP’s Himveers performing yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand.(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Jaish terrorist who killed cop among 4 gunned down in J&K

  • Meanwhile, a separate encounter took place in the Tulibal area of the Sopore district where two terrorists were gunned down.
On June 18, a police sub-inspector was killed in a terror attack.(ANI)
On June 18, a police sub-inspector was killed in a terror attack.(ANI)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

'BJP misuses power... truth will win': Maha Cong chief's warning as crisis brews

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of senior leaders amid reports Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde is 'out of touch' in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Rahul Gandhi at ED office for 5th round of questioning in National Herald case

  • A strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was seen deployed around the central agency's office on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(HT_PRINT)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

20 Sena MLAs likely at Surat hotel. 'Ploy to topple govt won't succeed'- Raut

Sanjay Raut addressed reporters amid buzz over the state government “losing touch” with state minister Eknath Shinde. 
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File image)(ANI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File image)(ANI)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out