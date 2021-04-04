Maha records close to 50k cases, Mumbai close to 10K

Amid growing fears of stricter restrictions or a second lockdown in the state, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded more than 40,000 cases for the third day in a row with 49,447 — also the state’s highest single-day spike. The state also recorded more than 200 deaths, with 277 deaths recorded on Saturday. The state now has more than 400,000 active cases. The state’s tally has reached 2,953,523 with 55,656 fatalities.

In the past three days (since April 1), the state has recorded more than 100,000 cases with 140,457 new infections.

Mumbai, which has been witnessing a sharp spike in cases also reported upwards of 9,000 new cases with 9,108 infections and 27 deaths on Saturday. The city’s tally is now 441,475 with 11,754 fatalities. Mumbai also has 60,846 active cases, second-highest in the state after Pune, which has 73,599 active cases as on Saturday.

Other cities like Pune, Nashik and Nagpur also recorded 5,778, 2,459 and 2,854 new Covid cases on Saturday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, in his address to citizens said that he will be consulting experts before announcing stringent measures in the state in a day or two. He also held meetings with various groups to look at alternatives to a lockdown.

“I am giving an indication for a complete lockdown, but not announcing it formally. If things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally,” Thackeray had said in his address.

Experts have earlier said that the number of cases in the state is expected to rise for another two weeks before it hits a plateau.

With the western state being the worst affected owing to the ongoing second wave in the country, sources said that there might be tighter restrictions introduced in affected areas. Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state-appointed task force, had earlier said that the government must look at restricting non-essential activities.

“No one wants to economy to be hampered again due to a lockdown. But curbs can be put on non-essential activities, such as on morning and evening walkers, and on those who leave homes just for an outing, such as in parks or beaches. This will not affect any businesses, on those dependent on such business for their day-to-day income,” Dr Pandit had said. He also stressed on not allowing weddings or any social gatherings in the state.

Owing to the rising cases in the state, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday also announced that all state board students (class 1 to class 8) across Maharashtra will be promoted without conducting exams. She said that a decision regarding class 9 to class 11 will also be announced soon.