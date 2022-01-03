Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra sees 12,160 Covid infections; Mumbai has 40 of state's 68 new Omicron cases

Mumbai registered 7,928 new cases and two fatalities. This pushed the total number of cases to 8,06,359.
Mumbai has been registering a major surge in fresh Covid cases.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 12,160 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, pushing the total caseload to 67,12,028.

The state also reported 68 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Of them, 40 were from Mumbai, 17 from Pune, four from Nagpur, three from Panvel, one each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Kolhapur. 

The new detections took the total number of Omicron cases to 578. Of these, 259 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The capital city of Mumbai registered 7,928 new cases and two fatalities. This pushed the total number of cases to 8,06,359.

Earlier in the day, the BMC shut schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11. Online classes will continue, while students between the age group of 15-18 years will be called to school for vaccination.

