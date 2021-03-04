Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS), in a covert operation on Saturday, arrested a hotelier from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly supplying charas to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of the state for several years. He was brought to Maharashtra on Tuesday and was produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday. The court has remanded him in police custody till March 9, said a police officer.

ATS officers claimed the arrested accused, Roomy Thakur, who runs hotel River View in Kullu, is the kingpin of the drug supply racket and allegedly delivered charas through his people in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bengaluru.

A team of Maharashtra ATS went to Himachal Pradesh in the last week of December 2020 after Pune government railway police (GRP) arrested Lalitkumar Dayanand Sharma, 50, a travel firm owner; and Kaulsingh Rupsingh, 41, a driver, with 34.4kg of charas. The case transferred to ATS to find out the source of the drugs, the people behind the racket, their distribution network and more importantly, if the gang had any links with terror groups, said an ATS officer.

Initial investigation revealed that most of the seized drugs were to be distributed in Mumbai, while 5kg each was to be transported to Bengaluru and Goa, 2kg was meant to be supplied in Pune, said an officer.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Shivdeep Lande of ATS said, “The team had conducted several raids in Himachal Pradesh, following which Thakur’s role became clear. A team was then stationed in Kullu for almost a month. He runs a hotel River View in Kullu”.

A dedicated team has been assigned to investigate the case from all possible angles, said an officer.

Sharma and Rupsingh, both arrested earlier by Pune GRP, are natives of Himachal Pradesh. Pune GRP had made arrested them after receiving a tip-off about two men travelling from Delhi to Pune by train with drugs.