Maharashtra Budget 2024-25: Farmer, woman, youth; Pawar picks populism ahead of polls

Mumbai: In a bid to woo voters ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced a slew of populist measures on Friday as he presented the state's annual budget. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Deepak Kerserkar before presenting the budget at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Pawar, who heads the state finance department, outlined a ₹6,12,293 crore budget with an expected revenue deficit of ₹20,151 crore and a fiscal deficit of ₹1,10,355 crore. The budget, the last for the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government before elections expected in September-October, comes in the wake of a disappointing performance in recent Lok Sabha polls.

Among the key announcements was a reduction in fuel taxes, with petrol prices set to decrease by 65 paise and diesel by ₹2.07 per litre in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. "We are reducing the value-added tax on petrol and diesel by 1% and 3% respectively," Pawar stated.

In a move reminiscent of the BJP government's scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the state introduced the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna", offering ₹1,500 monthly assistance to women aged 21 to 60. This programme is expected to cost the state exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually.

Education also received significant attention, with Pawar announcing free higher education for girls from economically weaker sections and other backward classes with family incomes up to ₹8 lakh. "This includes admission to professional degree and diploma courses in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, medicine and agriculture for an estimated 2.05 lakh girls," he elaborated.

Farmers, a crucial voting bloc, were not overlooked. The "Mukyamantri Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojna" promises to cover electricity bills for farmers and provide free electricity to agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower capacity. This scheme is projected to benefit 44.06 lakh farmers at a cost of ₹14,761 crore in subsidies.

Addressing youth unemployment, the budget introduced the "Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojna", an apprenticeship scheme offering ₹10,000 per month to an estimated 10 lakh youths. "This initiative will cost ₹10,000 crore to the state exchequer," Pawar noted.

Other populist measures include three free cooking gas cylinders annually for an estimated 52 lakh households, financial assistance for 10,000 women in 17 cities to purchase e-rickshaws, and increased aid for destitutes and housing schemes.

The budget's unveiling comes at a critical time for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which secured only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in recent polls, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition won 30 seats. As the state prepares for assembly elections, these budgetary measures clearly signal the government's intent to regain political ground.