...
...
Next Story

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates Diwali with farmers in drought-hit Nagpur

The Maharashtra chief minister spent over an hour interacting with villagers, discussing crop losses, irrigation shortages and the government's support plans.

Updated on: Nov 8, 2026, 06:59:51 IST
By Surendra P Gangan, Pradip Kumar Maitra
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

In a gesture of solidarity this Diwali, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in the rural lanes of Nagpur’s Lohari Sawanga village on Saturday night. Skipping grand festivities, he walked right into the home of farmer Rambhau Balpande to spend the holiday with farming families, acquainting himself with their daily hardships amid the state’s drought crisis.

Fadnavis shared a traditional Maharashtrian dinner at farmer Rambhau Balpande's home, where he was welcomed by the family with an aarti and tilak.
Fadnavis shared a traditional Maharashtrian dinner at farmer Rambhau Balpande's home, where he was welcomed by the family with an aarti and tilak.

Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues are spending time in rural households this Diwali to lift the spirits of farmers reeling under drought. Due to poor rainfall and weather conditions like El Niño, crops such as cotton, soybean and tur have taken a hit. Farmers are also worried about irrigation and water shortages.

“While there is no immediate solution to the drought, the government will provide all the assistance it can to the farmers. In the meantime, we want to ensure that their spirits remain high. Interacting with them and celebrating Diwali together will help achieve this,” the chief minister said on Saturday.

Fadnavis arrived in Lohari Sawanga at 7.30 pm and visited the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj temple, where he joined villagers in bhajans and a collective prayer before the saint’s portrait, seeking happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Next, he reached Balpande’s modest tiled-roof home at 8.30 pm. Here, he was welcomed by Balpande, his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and other women from the village, who performed an aarti and applied tilak. The chief minister chatted warmly with the family and inquired about their farming-related difficulties. He also affectionately picked up and played with Balpande’s one-year-old granddaughter.

Also read: PMC warns against bursting firecrackers in public spaces during Diwali

Listening to villagers’ concerns

When dinner was served, Fadnavis sat cross-legged on a wooden platform and enjoyed a simple, traditional Maharashtrian meal. The menu included vegetables, dal-rice, chapatis and bharli vangi (stuffed brinjal). The intimate dinner with the farmer’s family was part of the chief minister’s effort to spend Diwali with those bearing the brunt of the agrarian crisis.

After dinner, Fadnavis interacted with around 100 villagers at a gathering in the gram panchayat premises. For nearly an hour and 15 minutes, he discussed their agricultural distress, irrigation, crop conditions and local issues. Assuring farmers that the government stood firmly behind them, he said the state would extend financial assistance and implement further welfare measures to help them tide over the crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Devendra Fadnavis spend Diwali in Lohari Sawanga?

He visited rural households to lift the spirits of farmers reeling under drought and to learn about their daily hardships.

Which crops have been affected by the drought?

Cotton, soybean and tur have taken a hit because of poor rainfall and weather conditions like El Niño.

What did Fadnavis discuss with villagers after dinner?

He discussed agricultural distress, irrigation, crop conditions and local issues with around 100 villagers.
Powered ByAsk HT
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P. Gangan is an Associate Editor with the Mumbai Edition of the Hindustan Times, covering politics, social and economic issues, and Maharashtra affairs. With more than three decades of experience in journalism, he has reported extensively on Maharashtra’s political landscape, its evolving power equations and the issues that shape public life in the state. A firm believer in the value of ground reporting, he enjoyes pursuing stories that generate conversation and make an impact beyond the newsroom. Outside journalism, he was university-level cricketer during his college days and remains an amateur swimmer and an enthusiastic trekker.

maharashtranagpurdevendra fadnavisdiwali
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates Diwali with farmers in drought-hit Nagpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks