Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker’s pothole death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, reprimanded officials following the death of a biker after hitting a pothole at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. He also directed the railway authorities to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with different agencies and ensure commuters are provided alternate mode of transport in case the railway services are disrupted in monsoon.

Shinde is conducting a meeting with all the six municipal corporations and disaster management cells across Thane district at the Thane Collectorate.

On Tuesday, biker Sufiyan Shaikh died while avoiding a pothole on the road. The stretch of the road is under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal limits while it is maintained by state Public Works Department (PWD).

Shinde, in the meeting has asked concerned authority responsible for the road to ensure that the potholes are repaired. He also addressed all the municipal official from the district to review the roads. Shinde said, “Officials should go out on the field and survey the roads in their jurisdiction. This will help control any disaster well in time. The concerned authorities should survey the potholes in their jurisdiction and fill those with cold mix.”

Shinde has asked the railway officials to be alert and in case of any water logging on tracks, ensure the commuters do not have to bear the brunt. “The railways should appoint one nodal officer who will co-ordinate with different city buses and provide an alternate mode of transport for commuters stuck in the railways. The commuters also should be informed in advance if there is water logging and services are disrupted.”

He also directed the officials to take stock of the flood situation and to relocate the people in flood and landslide prone areas to avoid any loss of life. “Ensure that there is proper arrangement of food and stay for these people who are relocated.”

