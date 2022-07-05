CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
PUNE: Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress legislators.
Sena MLAs like Suhas Kande from Nashik district and former MLA Vijay Shivtare from Purandar in Pune had raised objection to Pune DPDC plan for 2022-23 worth ₹875 crore.
Taking cognisance of the demand by Kande, Shinde had last week stayed DPDC plan worth ₹816 crore by contacting the Nashik district collector.
On Monday, the government issued a circular saying new guardian ministers will review the plan and decide if work proposed under the plan is to be continued.
“As the appointments of new guardian ministers are expected in near future, the district planning and development committees are also expected to be reconstituted. Hence, approvals granted after April 1 for DPDC plan 2022-23 under Maharashtra District Planning Committee (planning and work) Act 1998, Section 2, have been stayed,” the circular stated.
NCP leader and former guardian minister Ajit Pawar had held a meeting on June 28 and approved ₹567 crore plan under DPDC for Nashik district when it had become clear that the MVA government was on the verge of collapse after Shinde rebelled with over 40 MLAs. Kande, who had previously took objection to Bhujbal diverting maximum funds to his constituency of Yeola, requested the CM to stay the plan.
“Multiple times I raised my voice against how money was diverted by Bhujbal to his own constituency at the cost of ignoring ours. We welcome the new step taken by the chief minister,” said Kande.
Bhujbal had refuted the charges saying funds were distributed equally. “I have always said that funds have been distributed equally to all without any partiality. It is CM’s prerogative to take a call on whether to stay the plan or not,” he said three days ago.
In Pune, Shivtare wrote to Shinde last week requesting him to stay the DPDC works in Pune district previously sanctioned by Pawar. Interestingly, the move came a day after Shinde praised Pawar after his appointment as the Opposition leader.
After revolt against the Sena leadership, Shinde and his group’s main grouse had been that the Sena was playing second fiddle to the NCP. Many Sena MLAs alleged that Ajit Pawar, finance minister and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew, favoured regions represented by NCP MLAs.
-
North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading. NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.
-
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
-
PMC continues digging roads for 24/7 water supply project despite rains
PUNE Towards completion of its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is continuing to aggressively dig roads despite the monsoon. The residents of Kalyani nagar have been greatly inconvenienced by the dug-up trenches in lane numbers 6 and 7 for the past 10 days. On Sunday, they received a message from the local corporator, Yogesh Mulick, updating and assuring them that these hurdles are temporary.
-
Extremely heavy rainfall alert for central Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next three days. It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Pune city recorded 2.7 mm rainfall for 24 hours on Tuesday.
-
U.P. deputy CM meets deceased doctor’s kin in Prayagraj, assures govt job to wife
U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak met family members of Dr Deependra Singh, who recently breathed hDr Singh's'last during the intervening night of June 17-18, here in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. The deputy CM, on his visit to Sangam city to take part in the tree plantation drive, arrived at the residence of Dr Singh at Allahapur locality of Prayagraj on Tuesday.
