Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of health infra

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the preparedness of health department, instructing the authorities to beef up health infrastructure to tackle the impending third wave. The state recorded 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Monday. Mumbai recorded 518 cases and seven deaths.

Thackeray asked the authorities to chalk out a long-term plan to beef up the health infrastructure as well as ensure adequate liquid oxygen supply. “Due to the Covid-19, we had raised several temporary health units. I have asked the authorities to plan which needs to be made permanent and which health services to be given priority,” said Thackeray.

“The health department should have a time-bound programme to increase various health facilities. We should also have a separate budget for increasing primary health facilities and their repairs and focus on getting the right health professionals,” he added.

The CM also asked officials to ensure production of 3,000 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen so that patients are not inconvenienced in the third wave.