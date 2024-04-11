Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claims attempt to life as truck hits his car

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that his car was “deliberately” rammed near Bhandara. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.(HT_PRINT)

“An attempt was made to deliberately dash my car near Bhandara. The car has suffered extensive damage, but because of people's love and blessings, I am completely safe. The police will investigate whether it was a conspiracy or not,” Patole said, ANI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Congress leader was campaigning for Mahavikas Aghadi alliance candidate Prashant Padole in the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency.

ALSO READ- PM Modi equates Congress to ‘bitter gourd’, calls it ‘mother of all problems’ in India

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Nana Patole was on election campaigning in Bhandara district, when a truck hit his vehicle near Karda village on Tuesday night.

"This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" Londhe said in an X post.

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha election 2024 | MVA seat-sharing deal: Shiv Sena bags lion's share. What did Congress, NCP (SP) get?

Congress announces two more names for Lok Sabha polls

The central parliamentary committee of the Congress announced two additional candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Shobha Dinesh Bachhav has been nominated for the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, while Kalyan Kale has been selected to contest from the Jalna parliamentary seat.

ALSO READ- Raj Thackeray says ‘was first to say Narendra Modi should be PM’; Congress takes 'lamb' jibe

Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners unveiled their seat-sharing agreement for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats after weeks of intense negotiations. According to the arrangement, the Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will compete in 21 seats, the Congress will vie for 17 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (led by Sharadchandra Pawar) will field candidates in 10 seats.

Elections to 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.