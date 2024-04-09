Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA seals seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21, Congress 17, NCP (SP) 10

Lok Sabha election 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi has finalised the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha election 2024, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting on 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10, announced Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, April 9. The Congress did not get either Sangli, Mumbai South Central or Bhiwandi seat in the seat-sharing pact. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. (ANI file)

At a joint press conference where Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present, Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SP) said there are no more differences on any seat. “We declared the seat sharing after mutual agreement,” Sharad Pawar said.

List of Shiv Sena (UBT) seats are:

Jalgaon

Parbhani

Nashik

Palghar

Kalyan

Thane

Raigad

Maval

Osmanabad

Aurangabad

Ratnagiri

Buldhana

Hatkanangale

Shirdi

Sangli

Hingoli

Yavatmal-Washim

Mumbai North West

Mumbai South Central

Mumbai South

Mumbai North East

The list of Congress seats are:

Nandurbar

Dhule

Akola

Amravati

Nagpur

Bhandara-Gondia

Gadchiroli-Chimur

Chandrapur

Nanded

Jalna

Pune

Latur

Solapur

Kolhapur

Ramtek

Mumbai North

Mumbai North Central

List of NCP seats are:

Baramati

Shirur

Satara

Bhiwandi

Dindori

Madha

Raver

Wardha

Ahmednagar

Beed

Uddhav Thackeray said that there was no harm in anyone expecting something. “But we have finalised seat sharing on the criteria and with an aim to win the seats."

Nana Patole of the Congress said the party is working to end the "dictatorial regime". “So, we have shown big hearts and given up the claim on disputed seats,” he said.

“The Congress is a national party. It has made significant contributions to the independence struggle of the country. The party is focused on removing the dictatorship regime. We have resolved the issue. Our party workers should accept the decision showing a big heart,” Nana Patole said.

The Congress leader said the party workers would strive to get the MVA candidates elected. “Votes of all three parties will also be transferred to each other as we have the original Shiv Sena and NCP with us,” claimed Nana Patole, who was also present at the press conference.

“For us, saving the Constitution and democracy are more important,”

he added.

Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance wanted Prakash Ambedkar to be on its side. “Even if he speaks against us, we will not utter a single word against him as we respect him,” said the former Maharashtra chief minister said..

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the BJP is using government machinery to harass the Opposition and accommodate all the corrupt leaders in the BJP.

“BJP is an extortionist party which used power to collect funds through election bonds. Narendra Modi and his party wanted to shift the Shiv Sena to Gujarat but I prevented it. Yesterday's speech was not by the prime minister but by the leader of the Bhrashta Janata Party, which is an extortionist,” he claimed.

Uddhav Thackeray described to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as "Vasuli Sena".

“The PM is an institution and I have seen many prime ministers in the past. But except Narendra Modi, no one has brought this much disgrace to this position,” said Sharad Pawar.