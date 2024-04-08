PM Modi equates Congress to ‘bitter gourd’, calls it ‘mother of all problems’ in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Congress, comparing it to a bitter gourd, accusing it of being the source of ‘all problems in the country’.



Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Mahrashtra's Chandrapur. (PTI)

“A bitter gourd's taste will never change even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar,” Modi said in Chandrapur, which will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.



"The Congress is the source of all problems in the country. Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion...Kashmir (issue), Naxalism? Who opposed Ram temple construction and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Who declined the Ram temple (inauguration) invite?" he asked the gathering.

"The Congress is out of power for 10 years and we have been been able to resolve all problems faced by the country. Naxal menace has come down drastically. The Congress was soft on terrorism for vote-bank politics. Even its manifesto has the Muslim League imprint," Modi added.



“This is an election between stability and instability. On one side is the BJP, which believes in making strong and big decisions for the country. On the other hand, is the Congress party and the INDI alliance which says 'jaha bhi satta pao, khoob malai khao' (Reap as much benefits as possible wherever come to power),” the prime minister added.



Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The polling in the state will be held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, followed by undivided Shiv Sena winning 18 seats.