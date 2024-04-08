‘Cong, INDI alliance angry with Ram Mandir construction’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Congress and INDIA bloc on the Ram temple issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of appeasement.(X/BJP)

“The dream came true after 500 years. It is natural for people of Chhattisgarh to be happy, as it is Lord Ram's maternal grandparents house. But Congress and INDI alliance are angry with the construction of Ram Mandir,” the prime minister said at a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.



“The royal family of Congress rejected the invite for Ram Mandir's ‘Pran Pratishtha’. The Congress leaders who termed this decision wrong, were removed from the party. It shows that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement,” he added.



Continuing his attack, the prime minister said that corruption had become India's identity under the grand old party's regime.



“After independence, Congress thought that it had the license to loot the country but after coming to government in 2014, Modi has cancelled the loot license of Congress and Modi was able to cancel the license because you gave Modi the license. Now their shop has been closed, will they abuse Modi or not?” the prime minister was quoted by ANI as saying during his rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.



“So who will protect me? These crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters, have become my raksha kavach today,” he added.

“The tribal community was always insulted by Congress, the daughter of the same tribal community is today the President of the country. BJP has given the first tribal Chief Minister to Chhattisgarh. BJP has created a separate ministry and a separate budget for tribals, the budget for tribal welfare has been increased five times in the last 10 years,” Modi said.



He reiterated his attack on the Congress manifesto, calling it an ‘imprint’ of Muslim League.



The first phase of Lok Sabha elections begins on April 19. The other six phases will be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)