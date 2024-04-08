 ‘Cong, INDI alliance angry with Ram Mandir construction’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh's Bastar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Cong, INDI alliance angry with Ram Mandir construction’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress thought it had the license to loot the country, but he cancelled its ‘loot license’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Congress and INDIA bloc on the Ram temple issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of appeasement.(X/BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of appeasement.(X/BJP)

“The dream came true after 500 years. It is natural for people of Chhattisgarh to be happy, as it is Lord Ram's maternal grandparents house. But Congress and INDI alliance are angry with the construction of Ram Mandir,” the prime minister said at a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

“The royal family of Congress rejected the invite for Ram Mandir's ‘Pran Pratishtha’. The Congress leaders who termed this decision wrong, were removed from the party. It shows that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement,” he added.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said that corruption had become India's identity under the grand old party's regime. 

“After independence, Congress thought that it had the license to loot the country but after coming to government in 2014, Modi has cancelled the loot license of Congress and Modi was able to cancel the license because you gave Modi the license. Now their shop has been closed, will they abuse Modi or not?” the prime minister was quoted by ANI as saying during his rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

ALSO READ: ‘I remove corruption, Opposition strives to protect the corrupt’: PM Modi in Bihar

“So who will protect me? These crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters, have become my raksha kavach today,” he added.

“The tribal community was always insulted by Congress, the daughter of the same tribal community is today the President of the country. BJP has given the first tribal Chief Minister to Chhattisgarh. BJP has created a separate ministry and a separate budget for tribals, the budget for tribal welfare has been increased five times in the last 10 years,” Modi said. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi slams Kharge's remark on J&K, calls it ‘Tukde Tukde gang mindset’

He reiterated his attack on the Congress manifesto, calling it an ‘imprint’ of Muslim League.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections begins on April 19. The other six phases will be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Cong, INDI alliance angry with Ram Mandir construction’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On