PM Modi's ‘imprint of Muslim League’ jibe at Congress Lok Sabha poll manifesto

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 02:30 PM IST

The Congress in its manifesto promised legal guarantee to MSP, guarantees, national minimum wage at ₹400 per day, nationwide caste census and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over its Lok Sabha election manifesto, calling it an imprint of the Muslim League.

"The kind of manifesto released by Congress yesterday proves that today's Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement," Modi said at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, that will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

“The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists,” he added.

"The BJP government works without any discrimination. Our thinking is that government schemes should reach every section, every caste and everyone," the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

Modi's attack comes a day after the Congress released its manifesto for the general elections. The grand old party laid emphasis on Paanch Nyay or or 'five pillars of justice', including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

The Congress promised legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP), guarantees, national minimum wage at 400 per day, reform of personal laws, nationwide caste census and others.

The MSP payable to the farmer-seller at the procurement centres and APMCs will be directly credited digitally to the bank account of the farmer, the Congress said.

"Congress will formulate and implement a sound import-export policy for agricultural commodities, which will give paramount importance to protecting the interests and concerns of farmers," the grand old party said.

The party also guaranteed that it would pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. The other phases are scheduled to be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

