Congress manifesto has big promise for LGBTQ+ couples: ‘Will bring law for civil unions’

The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, mapping out its strategy if it comes to power at the Centre. In its manifesto, the Congress party said it plans to bring a law to legalise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. Congress manifesto being released by senior Congress leaders on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)

The Congress party said, “After wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Last year, the Supreme Court refused to legalise same-sex marriage, but acknowledged the various forms of discrimination faced by the community and directed authorities to protect the LGBTQIA+ group.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, ruled against the Centre's claim that the concerns of the LGBTQIA+ community are an “urban elitist concept”.

CJI Chandrachud said, “Queerness is neither urban nor elite.”

While LGBTQ+ community was not granted the right to marry, the five-judge court bench said, “The freedom of all persons, including queer couples, to enter into a union is protected by Part III of the Constitution.” The bench further said, "Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation will violate Article 15."

The court ordered the central government to constitute a committee to examine the rights and entitlements of persons in queer union, without legal recognition of their relationship.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, released the election manifesto of the party, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them.

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto on Friday.

In the manifesto titled Nyay Patra, the Congress party said it would implement a 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes and communities without discrimination if it comes to power.

The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised.

