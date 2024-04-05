Congress manifesto promises to defend ‘independent journalism’

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader P Chidambaram, among others, were present during the release of the manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’.

On the section on media and press freedom in the manifesto, the Congress promised to strengthen the system of self-regulation, protect journalistic freedoms, uphold editorial independence and guard against government interference by making amendments to the Press Council of India Act, 1978.

Congress, the manifesto said, has always believed that self-regulation is the best way to correct the misuse of the media. The amendment to the Act would empower the press council to deal with the menace of fake news and paid news, it said.

The party promised to defend independent journalism by enacting laws to protect journalists from coercive action by the State. This includes restricting the powers of the government to surveil journalists, seizing their devices and exposing their sources.

The manifesto further promises to pass a law to curb monopolies in the media, cross-ownership, and control of the media by business organisations.

“All media houses, irrespective of the size, will be required to disclose their ownership structures (direct and indirect), cross holdings, revenue streams, etc. through their websites,” the manifesto stated.

Congress said that many new laws, including the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, etc, give unrestrained powers of censorship to the government.

In its manifesto, the party promised to withdraw the first Bill mentioned above; the restrictive provisions of the other two Acts will be amended or deleted to eliminate backdoor censorship, the manifesto said.s

The manifesto states that the Congress would also amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to ensure that the Central Board of Film Certification grants graded certificates per transparent and reasonable criteria.