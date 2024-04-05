Congress manifesto ‘bundle of lies’, party didn’t fulfill earlier promises: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday called Congress’ election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 a “bundle of lies”, claiming that the party did not fulfil any of the promises it had made when it was in government. BJP leader and spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi. (File photo.)

“The main opposition party, which is called the Grand Old Party and is moving from being old to oldest to oblivion, is saying today that if they come to power, they will do this and that,” BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, adding that Congress party’s manifesto was prepared to create confusion among voters.

Trivedi said that inflation rates were the highest during the Congress’ rule while growth rates were negative unlike during BJP’s rule when growth rate has been the highest except during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trivedi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his promise to give ₹75000 to women and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s promise of giving ₹1 lakh if they win the upcoming election. He said they make fake promises and nothing else.

The BJP leader attacked the Congress party over using foreign pictures in the manifesto and said: “There is a picture on water management in the Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York state. Till now they have not been able to find out who was tweeting from their Social Media chairperson’s Twitter, but who sent them this picture? Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi’s favoured destination, Thailand, has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?”

The Congress party had not responded to the allegation until late afternoon on Friday.

The Congress party on Friday announced its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto, released by Kharge alongside former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, focused on the party’s commitment to social justice through its ‘five pillars’.

The manifesto was titled ‘Nyay Patra’, which was centered around ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.