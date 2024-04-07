PM Modi slams Kharge's remark on J&K, calls it ‘Tukde Tukde gang mindset’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir a day before in Rajasthan's Jaipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Nawada on Sunday. (ANI)

"The post of the national president of the Congress is not a small thing. And the leader thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with Rajasthan. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? His thinking betrays the mindset of tukde-tukde gang," PTI quoted Modi as saying during a rally in Bihar's Nawada.



The prime minister highlighted that security personnel from all over India, including Rajasthan and Bihar, have laid down their lives fighting terrorists in J&K, and "their bodies have reached their native places wrapped in tricolour".

"The INDIA bloc talks a lot about the Constitution. Their leaders should tell the people why they could not implement the Samvidhan of Baba Saheb Ambedkar fully in Jammu and Kashmir. Why did it take a Modi to do so?" the PM asked.



The prime minister's attack comes a day after Kharge at a rally in Jaipur criticised him for raising the issue of Article 370 abrogation in Rajasthan.



“Yesterday PM Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Churu. There are a lot of issues related to the farmers. The farmers are suffering and thousands of them have died by suicide. Instead of speaking about their issues, PM said he removed 371. What do the people here have to do with it?” Kharge had said.



Union home minister Amit Shah had also lashed out at the Congress chief, saying,"It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai (What is the relation with Kashmir)?” I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India."



