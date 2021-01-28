Maharashtra Congress wants cases against Arnab Goswami in all police stations

Maharashtra Congress demanded for the arrest of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by registering cases for sedition for leak of sensitive information related to national security through WhatsApp chat. The party also demanded that cases be registered against him in all police stations across the city under section 5 of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act.

Party general secretary Sachin Sawant and Mumbai Mahila Congress chief Ajanta Yadav handed over a letter to Samta Nagar police station demanding a case against Goswami. “It is very important to investigate the source of the information which was related to national security. The act of the leak of such information is an act of treason and serious cognisance needs to be taken,” the letter stated.

Sawant said it needs to be investigated as to who gave Goswami the information related to Balakot airstrike.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and working president Charan Singh Sapra met Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday and demanded cases against the journalist in all police stations. The party has submitted their complaints in 94 police stations across the city.

“There was financial deal between Arnab Goswami and Broadcast Audience Research Council’s former CEO Partho Dasgupta, who has admitted to such transactions. The leak of the information is a serious breach of national secrets. Goswami should be booked immediately under National Security Act, 1980 and Official Secrets Act, 1923. We have been assured by the police commissioner that appropriate action will be taken,” said Jagtap.

Republic TV spokesperson said, “It is quite clear that the conspiracy against us is totally political. Political parties are leading this protest. Political parties that do not agree with our coverage are targeting us. As a news media organisation, we understand the political intent behind this, and are determined to fight it with our head held high.”

In a statement last week, Goswami had said, “I am horrified that the Congress party actually thinks that any journalist in India expressing the views publicly stated by the Government is committing a crime.”

On January 25, Republic Media Network’s statement stated, “Spin doctoring and false attribution of statements made by third parties to Mr Goswami has become the norm in an attempt to create prejudice is deeply conspirational. Mr Goswami has not made any of the statements which are being attributed to him by political parties.”