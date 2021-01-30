Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena

In a development that may cause unease between ruling partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, four councillors from a local alliance led by NCP in Beed municipal council joined Sena, on Saturday. The defection is attributed to the rivalry between former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Jaidutt Kshirsagar and his member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) nephew Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP) at the local level.

Leaders from the ruling parties, however, felt that the issue is unlikely to cause any friction between the ruling parties as corporators were not elected on NCP symbol.

Sandeep defeated Jaidutt in Assembly elections last year after the latter quit the NCP ahead of the elections and joined Shiv Sena.

The 40-member municipal council is controlled by Sena with the help of independent corporators. Jaidutt’s younger brother Bharatbhushan is a council chairman. After the defection of the four corporators, Sena-led alliance’s strength has risen to 25.

“It’s the tussle between Kshirsagar uncle-nephew at a local level and would not have any repercussions at the state level. I am not fully aware of the details, but the local level alliance is in power in the municipal council comprising of many corporators elected without party symbols. This episode cannot be compared with the one in Parner and will have no connotations at the state level,” said state minority development minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Municipal council elections were held before Assembly polls when Jaidutt was in NCP. The corporators shifted to Shiv Sena with him and continued ruling in the council. On the other hand, Sandeep revolted and formed his own alliance in the council. The corporators later came under NCP. On this backdrop, there would not be any repercussion at the state level.

“The corporators joined us owing to the trust they have in (Jaidutt) Kshirsagarsaheb. The corporators inducted today will be treated respectfully in the party. It has been proved now that people do not respect the people who disrespect their elderly,” said Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar.

In July last year, five Sena corporators from Parner municipal corporation had a crossover to NCP leading to friction between the two parties. NCP had to send them back to their party after Sena leadership reacted strongly.