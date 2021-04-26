Maharashtra sees dip in Covid cases with fewer tests, records 48,700 infections

Maharashtra on Monday reported 48, 700 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin. The number of new Covid-19 cases witnessed a steep decline of 17,491 infections in comparison with Sunday when 66,191 people were found positive.

The Covid-19 caseload in the state now stands at 4,343,727, while the death toll increased to 65,284 after more than 500 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the bulletin also showed. On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 832 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths since the pandemic hit the country.

The worst-hit state discharged 71,736 patients in the last 24 hours, a rise of 10,286 from Sunday. Total 222,475 samples were collected to detect the virus in the state on Monday. Testing in the state has decreased in a day as 289,525 samples were collected on Sunday.

The state capital of Mumbai witnessed a rise of 3876 new infections in the last 24 hours. The number of cases in Mumbai, which is also one of the major hotspots districts of the country, saw a steep fall in the number of cases for the second straight day. The number of deaths in the financial capital was reported to be 70 on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) data.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 5542 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day. The fall in the number of new cases reported on Monday can also be attributed to less testing as more than 40,000 samples were collected on Sunday, in contrast, to merely over 28,000 in the last 24 hours, as per the data.

Mumbai has more than 70,000 active cases as of Monday with a recovery rate of 87 per cent, which rose for another day in the last 24 hours, BMC data showed. The number of active containment zones (slums and chawls) also fell to 104 on Monday--against 114 on Sunday.