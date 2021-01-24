IND USA
Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar

Labour unions and political parties such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Communist parties will also join the farmers’ morcha on Monday.
By Naresh Kamath | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Farmers gather at a ground in Nashik before heading towards Mumbai. (Ravindra Rajput/HT)(HT_PRINT)

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra are gathering in Mumbai for an agitation against the three Central farm laws, in solidarity with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

The farmers have converged under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM), supported by other social and political organisations.

Around 15,000 farmers gathered at the Golf club maidan at Nashik on Saturday before marching to Ghatandevi near Igatpuri. On Sunday they started to march to Mumbai.

SSKM convenor Ashok Dhawale said the agitation was an attempt to expand the two month old fight against the farm laws. “We will organise sit-in protests at Azad Maidan. On Monday, we will organise a ‘morcha’ to Raj Bhavan which will be attended by top leaders like Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat,” said Dhawale.

Members of labour unions and political parties such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Communist parties will also join the farmers’ morcha.

“Our main demand is repeal of these farm laws and enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) across the country along with the withdrawal of electricity amendment bill,” said Dhawale. He added that the agitation will conclude with the hoisting of the national flag on January 26, the Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmer leaders decided to extend the agitation to state capitals with an aim to sensitise the urban population of the farmers’ plight.

Recently, labour unions marched in South Mumbai and held a rally at Azad Maidan in favour of the farmers. Prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti and social activist Medha Patkar addressed the rally.

Topics
farmers protest farm laws 2020
