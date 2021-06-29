Maharashtra fully prepared to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily: CM Thackeray

More than 3.33 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the past week across Maharashtra, its highest weekly tally, after the inoculation drive was ramped up nationwide from June 21.

Also, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state is now fully prepared to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily.

Between June 21 and June 27, 3,343,921 doses were administered, the highest seven-day figure since vaccination started on January 16. A week before (June 14-June 20), 1,594,964 doses were administered in the state. With over 31.77 million doses administered till Monday, Maharashtra tops the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30.99 million jabs, according to figures from the Co-WIN portal.

Also Read | Covid-19 killed more people under 50 than any other age group: AIIMS study

Meanwhile, the state recorded 6,727 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 6,043,548. The state also reported 101 more deaths, taking the toll to 121,573. With 18 new deaths in Mumbai, the city’s toll touched 15,414.

The total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 117,874. There were 166,163 tests done on Monday, while the number of recoveries clocked 10,812. The highest number of active patients (17,042 ) were seen in Pune, followed by Thane, at 16,141 patients. On the vaccination front, there were 615, 273 doses administered across the state on Monday, thus bringing the total to 31,770,849 doses.