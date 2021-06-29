Covid-19 killed more people under 50 than any other age group: AIIMS study

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed the lives of more people under the age of 50 as compared to those aged above 65, a new study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has shown. The study was authored by AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria, chief of the AIIMS trauma center Dr. Rakesh Malhotra and several others. The assessment, published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, primarily dealt with the deaths of Covid-19 adult patients between the period of April 4 to July 24 last year.

The AIIMS study on Covid-19 deaths was conducted to find out the causes of mortality in patients admitted to dedicated Covid-19 centers in India, as well as describe the clinical epidemiological feature.

About 654 adult patients were admitted to the ICU during the study period. Of this, 247 died, recording a mortality rate of about 37.7%. The adult patients were further divided into several age groups to make the study smoother -- 18 to 50, 51 to 65, and above 65. The study shows 42.1% of the deaths were from the age group 18-50, 34.8% from 51-65, and 23.1% above 65.

Common aspects in most of these Covid-19 patients include hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney diseases. They also suffered from fever cough and shortness of breath. The data of all the deceased patients were collected in their electronic medic report, patients' daily progress charts, as well as nursing notes in the ICU.

In different studies, ICU mortality among Covid-19 patients varies between 8.0% to 66.7%. Several other countries, such as the US, Spain, and Italy have also reported similar mortality rates.

Meanwhile, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has said vaccination is the way out of the coronavirus pandemic as he gave a timeline for the availability of jabs for children against Covid-19. Guleria said that making the Covid-19 vaccine available for children will be a milestone achievement and pave the way for the reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them.