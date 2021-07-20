Maharashtra gets 48% of season’s avg rain

Many parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days resulting in the rise in lake levels and improvement in the sowing rate after a dry spell of two weeks. The state has received 48% of the season’s average rain, while the sowing of various crops has crossed 80% of the average.

Besides the deaths due to landslides and house collapses in Mumbai on Sunday, Ratnagiri and other few districts reported rain-related deaths. Two persons in Sangameshwar tehsil in Ratnagiri drowned in a river on Sunday.

Until last Tuesday, the sowing on 10.59 million hectares or on 74% of the cultivable land was completed. It is expected to cross 80% this week. The lake level in 3,267 reservoirs of all sizes have reached 31.34%, with accumulated stock of 19,579 MCM. The dams were 35.5% full on the same day last year. The lake level in the reservoirs in north Maharashtra is still low because of the below-average rainfall. The reservoirs are 22.43% full, against 31.68% last year.

Of the average rain of 1,004mm between June and September, the state has, until Monday, received 488mm rainfall so far. With 61% rainfall of its seasonal average, Konkan division has received highest rainfall this monsoon, while Nashik division comprising districts from northern Maharashtra has received just 30% of their season’s average.

Eknath Davale, agriculture secretary, said the sowing of almost all crops are in their last leg and expected to finish in the next few days. “A week ago, 74% of the sowing was completed in the state, while it has speeded up in the past few days after resumption of the rainfall. There is no dearth of fertilizers or seeds which has helped farmers to complete the sowing as per schedule. There are no reports of damages to crops,” he said.

Vijay Jawandhia, farm expert from Vidarbha, said the satisfactory rainfall in the past few days have revived the hopes of farmers. “After a dry spell of about two weeks, heavy showers have ended the threat of resowing of crops. Besides, there is no shortage of fertilizers and unlike last year, have not received complaints of inferior quality seed.”