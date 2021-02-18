Maharashtra government clears Metro Neo line in Pimpri

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi. The 4.41-km elevated Metro Neo corridor is being built as an additional route after the Pune-Swargat Metro corridor was altered. The project will have three stations between Pimpri and Nigdi, including Nigdi, Akurdi and Chinchwad.

Metro Neo is the rubber tyre-based articulated bus system which will draw power from an overhead electric conductor. It will have a dedicated elevated right of way which will ensure uninterrupted mass transit of commuters.

Being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, the project will cost ₹946.73 crore. The Centre will fund 10% of the cost, while the state government will provide ₹170.3 crore, including ₹90.63 crore as a secondary loan. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will also chip in with funds, while the remaining 60% will be raised through loans, said a government official.

The official added that the clearance for the project was stuck due to a change in the percentage of funds provided by Centres and state. As per an earlier practice, the Central and state government would provide 20% of the funds, each. “But since the Central government had said it would provide 10% of the funds, the matter had come before the state government for its approval,” the official said.