Maharashtra government clears Metro Neo line in Pimpri

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
(Representative image) Being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, the Metro Neo project will cost 946.73 crore. (HT Photo)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi. The 4.41-km elevated Metro Neo corridor is being built as an additional route after the Pune-Swargat Metro corridor was altered. The project will have three stations between Pimpri and Nigdi, including Nigdi, Akurdi and Chinchwad.

Metro Neo is the rubber tyre-based articulated bus system which will draw power from an overhead electric conductor. It will have a dedicated elevated right of way which will ensure uninterrupted mass transit of commuters.

Being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, the project will cost 946.73 crore. The Centre will fund 10% of the cost, while the state government will provide 170.3 crore, including 90.63 crore as a secondary loan. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will also chip in with funds, while the remaining 60% will be raised through loans, said a government official.

The official added that the clearance for the project was stuck due to a change in the percentage of funds provided by Centres and state. As per an earlier practice, the Central and state government would provide 20% of the funds, each. “But since the Central government had said it would provide 10% of the funds, the matter had come before the state government for its approval,” the official said.

