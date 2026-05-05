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Maharashtra govt extends e-lock system for transportation of molasses, liquor in Phase 2

Maharashtra govt extends e-lock system for transportation of molasses, liquor in Phase 2

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the mandatory use of e-lock or digital lock systems to the transportation of molasses, alcohol and liquor across a wider set of categories as part of the second phase of its rollout of the initiative.

Maharashtra govt extends e-lock system for transportation of molasses, liquor in Phase 2

State Home Department issued a Government Resolution to this effect on Tuesday.

The move expands the technology-enabled monitoring mechanism beyond its initial scope and aims to tighten surveillance over the movement of excisable goods, including inter-state and export-import consignments, the order said.

Under the second phase, the government has made the e-lock/digital lock system compulsory for vehicles transporting molasses, alcohol or liquor that pass through Maharashtra en route to other states, as well as those entering the state with consignments under transport permits, it said.

The system will also apply to vehicles importing liquor from other states under the K-form registration and those transporting imported liquor from customs-bonded warehouses to licensed premises within the state.

Additionally, tankers carrying denatured spirit from distilleries to destinations within or outside the state, as well as those moving consignments for export via Indian ports, will have to install the digital locking mechanism.

As per the resolution, all vehicles covered under the expanded scope must install e-lock systems conforming to technical specifications prescribed in earlier orders, and only approved vendors meeting those standards can supply the devices.

The state has also directed that excise authorities in other states be informed about the mandatory use of digital locks for vehicles entering Maharashtra with such consignments, ensuring coordination in enforcement.

The government said the expanded deployment of e-lock systems is aimed at curbing pilferage, ensuring regulatory compliance and strengthening oversight of the movement of sensitive excisable goods across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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