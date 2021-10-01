Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra govt joins hand with corporate houses to plant 17mn trees in Thane, Raigad

The Maharashtra govt has signed a tripartite agreement with leading corporate houses for the plantation of trees on 65 hectares (ha) in Thane and Raigad districts from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has signed a tripartite agreement with leading corporate houses for the plantation of trees on 65 hectares (ha) in Thane and Raigad districts from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Three companies that signed the agreement are expected to plant 17.39 million plants and maintain them for the next seven years.

Deepak Nitrate Limited will plant trees on 50ha in Shelwali in Thane, while Croda India will take up the plantation of trees on 10ha in Warap in the same district. Pacific Organics Ltd has entered into agreement for the plantation of trees on 5ha in Palegaon at Thane.

“The ownership of the land will remain with the government, while the companies will shoulder the responsibilities of maintenance and conservation of the trees,” a statement by the chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s office read.

CM had chaired the meeting of the high-power committee appointed for the plantation on degraded forest land with the help of private players. Thackeray has also directed the forest department to identify land in various other regions to bring more area under forestation by roping in more corporate houses.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had in the past signed four such proposals and planted 47,250 trees on 73ha. A total of 1.43 million trees have been planted on 1,849ha under this drive.

