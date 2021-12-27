Maharashtra govt promises ‘exemplary action’ over remarks against Gandhi

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the state government would seek information about Kaliputra Kalicharan Maharaj’s alleged comments praising Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. He added exemplary action will be initiated if any wrongdoing was found.

A case has been filed against Maharaj in Chhattisgarh, where the comments were made at a religious event on Sunday.

Pawar’s assurance came after minister Nawab Malik raised the issue in the state assembly and sought action against Maharaj, who is from Akola in Maharashtra. Legislators across party lines backed the demand.

Malik called Kalicharan a fake godman and said he abused Gandhi and his ideology and praised his assassin. “A case of sedition must be lodged and he must be arrested. We will thus send a message to the country and the world that any attempt to abuse Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated by the over 100 crore people of India,” said Malik. He added there have been attempts to “whitewash Godse” and a temple was built in his memory.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sudhir Mungantiwar condemned the use of derogatory language against Gandhi and pointed out Malik as a minister should take action. He questioned why has not Maharaj been arrested.

Nana Patole of the Congress called Maharaj “anti-national,” and demanded that he be booked for sedition.

In a tweet, Congress leader called Maharaj’s utterances “an unforgivable sin.”