Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra health minister contests Centre's claim over vaccine wastage
mumbai news

Maharashtra health minister contests Centre's claim over vaccine wastage

Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:26 PM IST
"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," Tope tweeted.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday rejected the Centre's claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst hit by Covid-19 in the country.

Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," Tope tweeted.

On Thursday, Javadekar had said the Maharashtra government should not play politics over vaccination.

Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state till date was 1,06,19,190.

"The consumptionwas 90,53,523 (of which 6% per cent wastage - over 5 lakh), Vaccine in pipeline - 7,43,280 andDosage available - nearly 23 lakhs," the Union Minister had tweeted.

Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in Covid-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ambani bomb scare: NIA court remands Vaze to judicial custody till April 23

51 vaccination centres remain closed in Mumbai today

‘Crowding at Mumbai’s outstation train terminuses not due to migrants’: Rail authorities

Partial lockdown leads to drop in local trains, BEST passenger traffic in Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP