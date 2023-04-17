Maharashtra logs 505 Covid cases in 24 hours, active tally at 6,087

Maharashtra on Monday reported 505 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,56,344, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,479, a health department official said.

A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. (ANI Photo)

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 650 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, he pointed out. Mumbai circle led with 262 cases, followed by 90 in Pune circle, 86 in Aurangabad circle, 39 in Akola circle, 12 in Nashik circle, seven in Kolhapur circle, six in Latur circle and three in Aurangabad circle, he said.

The addition to the state's tally included 131 cases in Mumbai, which took the infection count in the country's financial capital to 11,59,759, while the toll stood at 19,754.

The recovery count increased by 334 in the state to touch 80,01,778, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 6,087, he said. So far, 8,68,01,628 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 9,616 in the last 24 hours, comprising 7,276 at government labs, 2,185 at private labs and 155 by self-testing kits.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.10 percent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,56,344; fresh cases: 505 ; death toll 1,48,479; recoveries 80,01,778 ; active cases: 6087 total tests: 8,68,01,628.