Maharashtra minister Anil Parab files Rs100-cr defamation suit against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab has filed a defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday for allegedly making “malicious and mala fide” statements, and demanded monetary damages of ₹100 crore.

The Shiv Sena minister has also requested HC to direct Somaiya to tender an unconditional apology, contending that his reputation has been damaged by the BJP leader. He also sought a permanent injunction against the former BJP parliamentarian from making or publishing any such statement against him in the future.

Parab’s lawyer Sushma Singh confirmed to HT that the suit was filed on Tuesday.

Responding to the defamation suit, Somaiya said, “This is nothing but diversionary tactics by him [Parab].” He did not wish to comment any further.

Over the past few months, Somaiya has been alleging that Parab had built “illegal” resorts in Dapoli at Ratnagiri as well as an “unauthorised” office on the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) land in Bandra (East).

On September 14, Parab had sent Somaiya a notice, seeking a written apology, ceasure from levelling further allegations and deletion of all the tweets wherein the BJP leader has made accusations against him. Parab had warned that failing this, he would file a defamation suit worth ₹100 crore, the notice against Somaiya, the notice read.

Somaiya had not responded to Parab’s notice.

In the suit, Parab has listed instances wherein the BJP leader has levelled allegations against him on various social media platforms.