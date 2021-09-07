Maharashtra ministers targeted after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis met IPS officers: Nawab Malik

Minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik has accused that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers are being targeted after the leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held meetings with Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in New Delhi and Mumbai recently. Malik said that a plot is being hatched against the state ministers after the meeting and central agencies are being used to target the ministers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, however, said that it is an excuse by the ruling parties to cover up the misdeeds of their leaders.

Malik said that the government has the information about the meeting. “Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held secret meetings with a few IPS officers first in Mumbai and then in Delhi. The meeting was followed by allegations and action against MVA ministers like Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab. We have the proof of the meetings. Central agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are being misused to target the ministers and leaders from the ruling parties,” he said.

Malik further said that the Central government has been using the central agencies against the ruling party leaders in the states which are ruled by non-BJP parties. “Supreme Court has passed strictures against the style of working of these agencies. There is unrest among the people against the action by the agencies. Ultimately, the people of the state will take corrective steps,” he said.

BJP has reacted sharply to the allegations and said that it is an attempt of covering up the misdeeds of the ministers. Leader of Opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar said, “The accusation is nothing but an excuse to hide the misdeeds and thefts by the ministers. The MVA government is busy levelling allegations against the Central government to cover up its failure and blaming people for the rise in the Covid-19 cases. The ministers facing action announce to face the inquiry but keep sulking after warrants are issued. Malik should tell people why his colleague (Anil Deshmukh) is absconding for three-four months,” he said.